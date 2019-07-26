× A List Events: Sunflower Festival, National Dance Day & BrewHaHa

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Sunflower Festival at Alvis Farms is Saturday, July 27 & 28, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, August 3 & 4, 11am – 5pm. There will be vendors to shop, food to eat, activities for the kids and 50 acres of sunflowers for plenty of pictures. Tickets $5, 5 and under free. The festival will take place 0.5mile west of 440 Three Chopt Road, Manakin-Sabot, Virginia (10 minutes west of Short Pump off of Broad Street (Rt. 250.) For more information visit https://www.alvisfarmsva.com/events or call 434-214-0101. This is an outside festival on a farm. Please dress appropriately. No outside food or drinks. Bring a chair, dogs on leash allowed.

2nd Annual RVA Community Fun Day, Saturday, July 27th from 12 to 6 pm at Dorey Park.

The 2nd Annual RVA Community Fun Day is a free community event mixed with entertainment, guest speakers, presentation of community awards, free health screenings, blood donations, voter registration and education. The event sponsored by Monica L. Ball, “Miss Real Talk”, Founder of Real Talk With Monica and Rising Towards Success created this event with the intention of blending various communities together such as sponsors, community leaders, public safety officials, multicultural groups, local businesses and non profits. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2072668126162939/

4th annual National Dance Day 2019 Hosted by Dogtown Dance Theatre,

Saturday, July 27, 9 AM – 5 PM at Dogtown Dance Theatre, 109 West 15th Street, Richmond. Free Classes all day long. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2303380089739044/

4th Annual Heart and Soul BrewFest, Saturday, July 27, 1pm

The fourth annual HeART & Soul Brew Festival returns to Hardywood Brewery, created by Social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon with help from the Brewers Association’s diversity and inclusion grant. The family-friendly event pairs Hardywood craft beers with soul food, ART, Hot DJ Music and Yoga. For more details visit https://www.heartandsoulbrewfest.com/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/heartandsoulbrewfest/. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is located at 2408-2410 Ownby Lane.

Future Events:

BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, August 3, 4:30pm – 9:00pm at The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

The VMHC’s craft beer festival, BrewHaHa, returns for its third year. on the front lawn to celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month and enjoy brews from across the commonwealth, live music, food trucks, and more. Battle of the Brews is also back, the popular VIP portion of the event showcasing Virginia breweries’ renditions of a historic beer recipe from the museum’s collections. More details can be found at VirginiaHistory.org/Beer. Tickets – adults $10 to $40.

11th Annual St. Elizabeth Jazz & Food Festival, Saturday, August 3, from 12:30pm until 7:00pm at St. Elizabeth Church Park, 2712 2nd Avenue in historic Highland Park. Performers include Jazz artists Sharon Rae North, Glennroy & Company featuring Debo Dabney, the legendary Doc Branch & Keynotes, Paige Melton Trio and Michael Hawkins. Food trucks, Artisan and Community vendors will be on site. This is a family friendly event, bring your chair or blanket and enjoy the music. No coolers, beverages, or food can enter the festival grounds. Donation $5. For more information visit http://www.stejazzfestival.com