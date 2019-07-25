Water main break closes Dumbarton Road lanes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a water main break Thursday morning has closed the westbound lanes of Dumbarton Road between Wilson Avenue and Cedar Croft Street in Henrico County.

“Westbound traffic has been shifted to the left eastbound lane of Dumbarton. Please drive with caution,” officials said.

Officials said that the break has knocked out water service to 28 customers.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities crews are providing bottled water to those affected.

“DPU has not yet determined a time frame for repairs,” officials said.

