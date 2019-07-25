Take on Richmond by Bike!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride returns for a night of fun filled with cool costumes, live music, and more. Meghan Keogh, Event Director with Sports Backers and Glenn Birch, Director of Public and Media Relations at Virginia Credit Union shared the details on the event coming up Saturday, August 24thbeginning at 5:30pm. Beat The August 1st Price increase and save $5. Use the promo code: VTM 2019. For more information you can visit www.sportsbackers.org.

Event Details:

Saturday, August 24th

5:00 PM- 28 Mile Ride

8 PM- 3 Mile Family Ride

8:15 PM- 8 Mile Ride

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}