Driver, who thought she was being pulled over, crashes into police car

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A woman was charged with failure to yield for an emergency vehicle after she crashed into a police car she thought was pulling her over, according to Prince George Police. The two-car crash happened Wednesday night off of Ruffin Road.

“The [woman] pulled over to the right of the highway, believing that she was being stopped for a traffic infraction,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “The officer was attempting to pass her for a priority call for service. The driver realized that she was not being stopped and abruptly came back into the lane of travel striking the passenger side of the police vehicle.”

The officer was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The woman also suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

