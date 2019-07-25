RICHMOND, Va- Chef Paul Kostandin from Postbellum was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to showcase the restaurant’s tasty Pork Cutlet Sandwich. Then he whipped up a batch of No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream. For more information you can visit http://www.postbellumrichmond.com/.
Postbellum’s Pork & No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream
