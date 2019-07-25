Police: Customer kills would-be 7-Eleven robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A 7-Eleven customer shot and killed a man who was robbing a Virginia Beach store, according to police. Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on South Newtown Road, near Interstate 64, at about 2:10 a.m. and found two people who were shot.

"Investigators learned that the two males had entered the 7-Eleven and were attempting to commit an armed robbery of the store clerks," a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said. "Another citizen, who was already in the store and in possession of a legal weapon, confronted and ultimately shot the suspects."

One of the would-be robbers died, the second was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person found near the store was also taken into custody.

Police believe the people involved in the South Newtown Road robbery were involved in another 7-Eleven store robbery earlier in the evening. The entire situation remains under investigation by police.

This is a developing story.