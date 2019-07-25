× Man leads State Police on pursuit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police are searching for a man who fled during a traffic stop.

State police said at around 1:30 Thursday morning a Virginia State Police trooper saw a 2017 Hyundai sedan driving at a high speed on I-95 northbound at the 66 mile marker. The trooper activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop. Police said the man driving the care refused to stop.

State police said he continued to drive recklessly from I-95 to Chippenham Parkway, Hull Street and then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch at Turner Road and Belmont. The man then took off on foot.

Virginia State Police say they are searching for the suspect. Richmond police and Chesterfield police are assisting with the search.

There are no reports of injury. This incident remains under investigation.