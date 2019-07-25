Fan- tastic first day of 2019 Redskins Training Camp

RICHMOND, Va. -- Washington Redskins football fans have converged on Redskins Training Camp in Richmond. The 2019 training camp opened to fans on Thursday morning.

"They’re all coming together here as a group, you know Redskins fans," Redskins gift shop manager Warren Haneline said.

Over the next several weeks, Redskins fans will be able to watch the team practice, enjoy food vendors, a kids zone, and special themed days.

"I don't know what to expect just hoping to have my mind blown," North Carolina native Mike Hinson said.

Redskins Training Camp runs through August 11. Click here to a detailed training camp schedule.

