× Plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

WAVERLY, Va. — A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning in Waverly.

The pilot of the single-occupant plane reported losing engine power just before noon and was forced to land on the side of Route 460 just outside the Waverly airport in Sussex County.

No one was injured. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

