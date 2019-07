Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop are the talented duo behind popular bluegrass duo, “Davis Bradley.” The pair made a return trip to our studio and performed a song just for us. Tune in to WSVS Pure Country 97.1 to hear their new old-time radio show that airs every Saturday from 12 PM- 1 PM in Crewe, Virginia. For More Information visit www.davisbradleyduo.com.