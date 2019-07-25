Crime Insider: Police chase ends in shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell

Posted 6:45 pm, July 25, 2019, by

HOPEWELL, Va. — One man is detained after a 911 call regarding a carjacking ended with a shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources report.

According to CI sources, a carjacking suspect incited a police chase down Highway 36, which ended in a person being shot near the entrance ramp to I-295 in Hopewell.

One man has been detained.

State troopers, Hopewell Police, and Prince George Police are all on scene.

The ramp is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.