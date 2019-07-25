× Crime Insider: Police chase ends in shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — One man is detained after a 911 call regarding a carjacking ended with a shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources report.

According to CI sources, a carjacking suspect incited a police chase down Highway 36, which ended in a person being shot near the entrance ramp to I-295 in Hopewell.

One man has been detained.

State troopers, Hopewell Police, and Prince George Police are all on scene.

The ramp is currently closed.