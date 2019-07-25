Crime Insider: Police chase ends in shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. — One man is detained after a 911 call regarding a carjacking ended with a shooting on Highway 36 in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources report.
According to CI sources, a carjacking suspect incited a police chase down Highway 36, which ended in a person being shot near the entrance ramp to I-295 in Hopewell.
One man has been detained.
State troopers, Hopewell Police, and Prince George Police are all on scene.
The ramp is currently closed.
