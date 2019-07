Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A section of Beach Road was closed Thursday afternoon after a dump truck flipped and caught fire.

The truck, which was carrying logs and debris, wrecked along the 12800 block of Beach Road, according to witnesses.

The truck driver and three passengers escaped the wreckage before the truck caught fire, those witnesses added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.