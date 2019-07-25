Man wanted for stealing jewelry, laptops and computer from Near West End home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing jewelry, laptops and a computer from a home in Richmond’s Near West End earlier this month.

Police said security video captured the suspect walking into a home in the 00 block of Ampthill Road at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Police said the suspect stole jewelry, several laptops and a computer before taking off in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala.

Officials said the he was last seen wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, a white polo shirt with panthers on it and jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective D. Osbourne at 804-646-1069 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.