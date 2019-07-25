Man wanted for stealing jewelry, laptops and computer from Near West End home

Posted 4:14 pm, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, July 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing jewelry, laptops and a computer from a home in Richmond’s Near West End earlier this month.

Police said security video captured the suspect walking into a home in the 00 block of Ampthill Road at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Police said the suspect stole jewelry, several laptops and a computer before taking off in a dark blue Chevrolet Impala.

Officials said the he was last seen wearing a black camouflage baseball hat, a white polo shirt with panthers on it and jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective D. Osbourne at 804-646-1069 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.