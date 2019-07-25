× 4th Annual Heart and Soul Brewfest

RICHMOND, Va. – The fourth annual HeART & Soul Brew Festival returns to Hardywood Brewery on Saturday, July 27 at 1pm. Social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon created the festival to help introduce Richmond’s black community to the city’s internationally-recognized brewery scene.

With help from the Brewers Association’s diversity and inclusion grant, the festival is back this year and features the mobile VMFA and a Studio Two Three art lounge with live painting, screen printing, and silent short films curated by the Afrikana Film Festival.

The family-friendly event pairs Hardywood craft beers with soul food from the mixed dish (vegan, vegetarian and meat options) Richmond Black Restaurant Experience food court and entertainment from local favorites on the Unlocking RVA stage. There will also be local vendors at the Made by RVA curated creative market, art and yoga . For more details visit https://www.heartandsoulbrewfest.com/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/heartandsoulbrewfest/

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is located at 2408-2410 Ownby Lane.