The Veil honors beloved bartender Quy Pham with beer to benefit his family

RICHMOND, Va. — The Veil Brewing Co. in Richmond released a limited-edition beer Wednesday in honor of a fallen brother. Quy Pham drowned in the James River last month while participating in a triathlon. The 35-year-old husband and father of two was a bartender at Richmond’s famed beer mecca Mekong, a restaurant on West Broad Street.

“This beer was made in loving memory of Quy Phuoc Pham. If you’re part of the Richmond beer community you’ve felt his friendship and impact,” the brewery posted on social media. “He was a pillar of the Richmond beer community and we honor his legacy with one of his most beloved styles of beers. 100% of the proceeds go directly to [his] family.”

The Veil, a nationally-acclaimed Scott’s Addition brewery, will release its beer honoring Quy beginning at 4 p.m. The line is expected to be long, so those interested in buying a bottle were encouraged to line up early.

The beer was described as an Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout aged in Maple BliS barrels for 23 months and conditioned on a blend of Ugandan and Madagascar vanilla beans, according to the brewers.⠀ The Veil is selling 325 (500mL) bottles for $60 plus tax. There are also “extremely limited” large format bottles available (1.5L bottles for $100 and 3L bottles for $200).

“There will be no draft to purchase of this beer however, there will be a VERY limited quantity of complimentary samples provided exclusively to people purchasing bottles,” the brewery added. “We think this is how Quy would have done things.”

People unable to buy a bottle on Wednesday were encouraged to make a donation to Quy’s family.

