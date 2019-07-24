Man with ‘JB’ tattoo vanishes walking from Midlothian Turnpike business

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 56-year-old Henrico man last seen walking from a Richmond business last week.

Nathaniel K. Muhammad was last seen on Friday, July 19 walking eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike from a business in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike on on Friday, July 19, according to Richmond Police.

Nathaniel Muhammad is approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent orange shirt, light colored blue jeans, black shoes and had a blue hooded sweatshirt draped over his shoulders.

Additionally, Muhammad has the letters “JB” tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Muhammad’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant C. Picard at 804-646-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or http://www.7801000.com.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!