Hanover religious leaders, residents urge Board of Supervisors to condemn KKK rally

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover leaders are responding to complaints about a Ku Klux Klan recruitment event held earlier this month outside of the county courthouse.

On Wednesday, a group of religious leaders joined others for a protest at the Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting.

They said they are upset the county has not addressed the rally since it happened and have asked the board to denounce the event.

"We are serious about this effort. Where they've been reluctant to speak on these issues, we are going to speak up and stand up," pastor at the Mount Zion Baptist Church Dr. Paul Flowers Sr. said.

Chairman of the Hanover Board of Supervisors Canova Peterson said that the visit was a shocking surprise.

"We were shocked at the unwelcome surprise visit because let there be no mistake about it, we condemn their message and we do not want them here," Peterson said.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says that no laws were broken during the KKK event and that no violence occured.