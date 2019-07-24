× Man shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to police.

“At approximately 11:55 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Chicago Avenue for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “When police arrived they located an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated.”

The shooting scene is South Richmond, not far from where Maury Street intersects with Route 1.

Police have not yet released information about a possible shooting suspect, nor a motive, in this crime.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.