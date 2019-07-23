🌋Win Pompeii prize pack to the Science Museum of Virginia!

Don’t miss your chance to discover Pompeii: The Immortal City, closing soon at the Science Museum of Virginia. The exhibition plunges guests into the heart of the drama and the ruins of the ancient Roman city.
Featuring over 100 original artifacts found during archaeological excavations, this spectacular immersive exhibition transports guests back almost 2000 years to discover a vibrant civilization that pushed the envelope of science, art and innovation before its catastrophic ending.
Prize pack includes 4 Museum passes:
- Explore Pompeii: The Immortal City and three floors of interactive exhibits to amaze and inspire you.
- Watch a giant-screen movie in the Museum’s Dome theater that will transport you to some of the most beautiful and elusive places on Earth.
- Take home some swag to help you enjoy the summer.
Total Value: $136
Click here to enter for your chance to win.
The Museum is the only Mid-Atlantic venue hosting this exhibition, so this may be your only chance to see these artifacts up close.
For additional details about Pompeii: The Immortal City, visit smv.org.
We'll reveal the randomly selected winner on Friday, Aug. 2.
Restrictions
- All tickets must be redeemed in person. Tickets expire 9.3.19
- All Dome movies are approximately 45 minutes. Show times are available at smv.org and tickets are based on availability.
- Does not include special events.
More about 'Pompeii: The Immortal City'
Making its North American debut at the Science Museum of Virginia, and on display for only the second time since its creation, "Pompeii: The Immortal City" plunges guests into the heart of the drama and the ruins of the ancient city.
The volcanic eruption that destroyed Pompeii was a catastrophe for its inhabitants. It ended their lives, but also preserved Pompeii’s living environment making it possible for us to explore what life was like nearly 2,000 years ago in a bustling Roman city. Guests will step back in time to discover a vibrant and remarkable civilization that pushed the envelope of innovation.
Models of machines and 3D reconstructions accompany the guest in a journey across time and space. Spectacular immersive moments using multimedia techniques allow guests to experience the destruction of the city and to identify with the inhabitants of that time, immobilized by the volcano’s ashes.
Over 100 archaeological items from Pompeii, including a large number being exhibited for the first time in the U.S., demonstrate the knowledge the Romans had about nature as well as their scientific and technical know-how at the moment when Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. The unearthed objects confirm the extraordinary heights attained by the Pompeians, and their inclusion in the exhibition celebrates their scientific accomplishments. Told through the lens of STEM, guests will discover the impact science has had on our lives for thousands of years.
The exhibition was developed and produced by TEMPORA in collaboration with Civita and Filmmaster based on the scientific research of Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli and Museo Galileo Istituto e Museo di Storia della Scienza, Firenze and distributed by Exhibits Development Group.