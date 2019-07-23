Gunman opens fire on Henrico homes, one person shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple homes and at least one person were shot early Tuesday morning in Henrico.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Watts Lane, off Mechanicsville Turnpike, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers found a person inside a home who was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with injuries deemed to be non-life threatening.

The gunman hit at least two homes.

Investigators found dozens of bullet casings in neighborhood.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.