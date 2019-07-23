Gunman opens fire on Henrico homes, one person shot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple homes and at least one person were shot early Tuesday morning in Henrico.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Watts Lane, off Mechanicsville Turnpike, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Once on scene, officers found a person inside a home who was hit by a stray bullet.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with injuries deemed to be non-life threatening.
The gunman hit at least two homes.
Investigators found dozens of bullet casings in neighborhood.
Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.
