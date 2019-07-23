× Man wanted for Warsaw shooting

WARSAW, Va. — Law enforcement announced charges against a Richmond County man following a weekend shooting in Warsaw. Police are still looking for Tyron “Bundy” Holmes in connection to the Saturday morning shooting that wounded two people.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Road just before 4 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, the crowd dispersed.

“While still on scene, deputies became aware of a shooting nearby in the area of Historyland Highway near Islington Road,” Richmond County Sheriff Steve Smith said.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Smith announced five felony warrants were obtained for Holmes. The felonies included: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of the use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

“When a tragedy strikes our community, it is all hands on deck,” Sheriff Smith said. “The cooperation of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners resulted in an investigation that was around the clock since the incident occurred.”

The United States Marshal Service and the Virginia State Police are looking for Holmes.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyron Holmes to please contact our main number at (804) 333-3611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at (804) 333-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest in this case can lead up to a $1,000 reward.