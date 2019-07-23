RICHMOND, Va- The Tin Pan is an intimate live music, concert, and events venue here in Richmond, Virginia. Co-owner, General Manager, and Booking Agent Lisa Harrison is here to tell us about the great line up over the next few weeks. For more information you can visit https://www.tinpanrva.com/.
The Tin Pan RVA
-
The Smooth Groove from Daniel Weatherspoon
-
Enjoy a great Summer Music Concert Series
-
Axe Marks The Spot
-
Get a Dose of Blues with “BlackHat”
-
🍓Weekend Events: Ashland Strawberry Faire, Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell and more
-
-
Award-Winning Tom Euler Band
-
Innsbrook After Hours- 2019 Concert Series
-
Great Musical Talent @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
-
World Class Stylings of Keiko Matsui
-
Free Fun for the whole family- Twisted Culture and Arts Festival
-
-
Opera at its Finest
-
Singer/Actress Dakota Hood Performs LIVE!
-
Get some “Flip, Flop & Fly”