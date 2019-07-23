‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Pineapple Upside Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Shayne Rogers is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a classic Pineapple Upside Down Cake recipe that will sure to please any crowd at your next gathering. See recipe below:

1.5 sticks butter, divided

1.5 c brown sugar, divided

8 oz. canned pineapple rings, reserve ½ c of juice for batter.

8-10 maraschino cherries

1.5 c all-purpose flour

1 t baking powder

¼ t salt

2 eggs

1 t vanilla

Pre heat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9-inch round or square cake pan by spraying with cooking spray and lining the bottom with parchment paper. Melt 4 T of butter with ½ c of brown sugar in a small sauce pan over medium low heat. When the butter and sugar are melted pour into cake pan, let cool for 5 minutes. Arrange the pineapple and cherries on top of the syrupy mixture in the pan. The classic look is a pineapple ring in the center surrounded by as many as will fit around the outside and a half cherry in the middle of each ring. Be creative and design a look to suit yourself. Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Cream 8 T of butter with 1 cup of brown sugar for 3-5 minutes with a hand mixer until smooth and lightened in color. Stir the eggs and vanilla into the creamed mixture. Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients and mix, ¼ c of reserved pineapple juice and mix, followed by 1/3 of the dry ingredients and mix, add the remaining juice and mix followed by the remaining dry ingredients. Mix just until well combined. Dollop over pineapple in pan, being careful not to disturb your design. Even out the batter and place in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until a tooth pick comes out with just a few crumbs when inserted into the middle of the cake. Cool for 10 minutes and invert onto cake platter. Don’t wait or the syrupy mixture will cool and stick in the pan. Stand back and admire your creation.