‘Reprehensible’ videos show men dumping buckets of water on NYPD officers

NEW YORK CITY- Officials are outraged after two videos surfaced on social media Monday showing New York Police Department officers being drenched with buckets of water by groups of men.

One of the videos was shot in Brooklyn and the other in Harlem, WPIX reports.

The videos show the group of men dump buckets of water on the officers, with bystanders laughing in the background. At one point, a bucket actually hits one of the officers in the head. It's not clear what led to the acts.

WPIX reports that it's also not clear when the incidents happened. But city and police department officials have released statements calling the actions "reprehensible."

Completely unacceptable. A video from the 28 Precinct shows people interfering in an arrest by throwing water and objects at officers. The NYPD kept New Yorkers safe through the heatwave and last night's outages. We won't tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating. https://t.co/3Yg7f0eAs8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

The New York City Police Benevolent Association also released a statement.

#BREAKING PBA Statement on “Water Bucket” Attacks on Police Officers pic.twitter.com/i8O2Ke59c5 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 22, 2019

WPIX reports that the NYPD is looking into the incidents and charges could be filed.