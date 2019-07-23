Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- It’s going to be a great time at The Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend when The Monster Truck Throwdown rolls into town, and you are invited! Vice President of Business Operations and good friend of the show Rick Lindner joined us this morning with the exciting details about the event. For more information you can visit www.virginiamotorsports.com.

Event Details:

Virginia Motorsports Park’s Monster Truck Throwdown

July 26th-27th

Gates open at 4 PM, Pit Party at 5 PM, Engines fire at 7 PM

8018 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK*}