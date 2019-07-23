× How you can help Richmond teen diagnosed with cancer

RICHMOND, Va., — A Richmond family is seeing the generosity of the community after their 13-year-old son was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Doctors at VCU Medical Center diagnosed James Brave Salgado with papillary thyroid cancer on July 10.

His mother, Patience, was told receiving a thyroid cancer diagnosis as a teen is extremely rare.

“A lump on my neck showed up and I had to have a biopsy in which they stick needles in my neck,” James explained.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe for the teen to help with his mounting medical bills.

The Salgado family doesn’t have health insurance.

“The Salgados are a low-key, full-of-love family from Richmond, Virginia who have built a life around giving unconditional kindness to others. They’re actually sorta famous for it,” Judi Crenshaw wrote on the GoFundMe.

Oprah Winfrey’s website profiled Patience and her Kindness Girl blog. For years, Patience cataloged her good deeds while encouraging others in the Richmond community to carry out their own.

“I think the word cancer is traumatic. People are loving our family, literally loving our family through this experience,” Patience explained. “But, Jamie has been very brave.”

“James Brave Salgado chose his own official name just a few months ago, before being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The name didn’t come easy, but as a transgender teen coming into his own, he needed a name that simply stated who he was,” a family friend wrote through the GoFundMe.

The family known for giving back now finds themselves on the side of need.