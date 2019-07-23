The HeArt & Soul Brew Fest returns to Hardywood

RICHMOND, Va. – The fourth annual HeART & Soul Brew Festival returns to Hardywood Brewery on Saturday, July 27. Social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon created the festival to help introduce Richmond’s black community to the city’s internationally-recognized brewery scene.

With help from the Brewers Association’s diversity and inclusion grant, the festival is back this year and features the mobile VMFA and a Studio Two Three art lounge with live painting, screen printing, and silent short films curated by the Afrikana Film Festival.

The family-friendly event pairs Hardywood craft beers with soul food from the mixed dish (vegan, vegetarian and meat options) Richmond Black Restaurant Experience food court and entertainment from local favorites on the Unlocking RVA stage. There will also be local vendors at the Made by RVA curated creative market.

“These event organizers have truly embraced expanding to and engaging with new audiences. The Brewers Association is proud to support them, and to continue this program in future years,” said Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association. “Beer events connect people with beer and each other. Inspiring organizers to deliberately welcome a broad and diverse group of attendees is the opportunity and our goal.”

Proceeds from purchasing your favorite Hardywood craft beers will benefit three local nonprofits – the Richmond Food Justice Alliance, the Broken Men Foundation and Tricycle Gardens.

Organizers encourage attendees to consider ride shares, as parking is limited at Hardywood’s Richmond location, and drink responsibly.

