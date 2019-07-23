Watch the trailer for HARRIET, the Harriet Tubman movie made in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Months after filming wrapped in and around Central Virginia, the trailer for the film HARRIET was released Tuesday.

“Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes,” the description on YouTube read. “Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.”

The movie, expected to be released November 1, stars Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, and Leslie Odom Jr.

It was filmed over nearly two months last Fall in Richmond, Petersburg, and other Virginia locations.