“Grammartopia” and “Carlisle Montgomery”

RICHMOND, Va- Richmond Writer’s Harry Kollatz and Kris Spisak have teamed up to collaborate on a special “Grammartopia” program. This morning Jessica and Bill got the inside scoop of how Harry’s novel Carlisle Montgomery was the inspiration for the program led by Kris. Harry has several appearances scheduled to promote his new project, including Thursday, July 25th he will be at Libbie Mill Library at 7pm. For More Information visit www.harrykollatz.com
