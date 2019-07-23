× AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl

FAIRMONT, West Virginia — An AMBER Alert was issued for four-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield. She was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police.

Her father, 24-year-old Arlie “Trey” Hetrick III was the abductor, according to police.

He was described as a 5’9″, 140 pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes. They are believed to be travelling in a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester, WV License Plate 1TH163, according to police. Anyone with information was asked to call 911.