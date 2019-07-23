Crash involving ‘at least’ three tractor trailers closes I-64 lanes in Goochland
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed Interstate 64 east near mile marker 163 in Goochland.
“Traffic is being detoured off I-64 east to Gum Spring (Exit 159) to Cross County Rd. (Rt. 522) to Rt. 250 east to Oilville Rd. (Rt. 617) back to I-64 east,” a VDOT spokesperson said.
Virginia State Police said the crash involved at least three tractor trailer trucks. Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
