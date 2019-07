Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Kerry James from 50 Floor explained how floor installation can be both fun and easy, contrary to what you might think! For the month of July enjoy FREE installation On All: Carpet/Hardwood/Laminate/Vinyl! Mention Promo Code ‘Virginia This Morning’ to receive an extra $100 off. For more information visit www.50Floor.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}