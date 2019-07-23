× Soldier killed when severe weather hit Fort Pickett

FORT PICKETT, Va. — A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier was killed and two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers injured Monday night at Fort Pickett, a spokesperson for the Virginia Army National Guard said.

“Severe weather knocked over a large tree… where they were taking part in a training exercise,” the statement indicated. “The incident is under investigation, and more details will be released soon.”

Fort Pickett is in Blackstone, Virginia, about 60 miles south and west of Richmond.

The Virginia Army National Guard has contacted the deceased Soldier’s family, but has not released the Soldier’s name.

“If you have not been contacted, your Soldier is safe. Please keep in mind that busy training schedules and limited cell phone service may impact your ability to reach your Soldier,” the spokesperson said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the Soldier who was killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the Soldiers who were injured.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.