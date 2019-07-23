× Alexander’s BBQ closes in Henrico after owner’s death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After 30 years of serving barbecue meats, chicken, and ribs in Henrico’s West End, Alexander’s BBQ has closed. The restaurant posted news of its closure on Facebook.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the passing of our owner Keith Phillips,” the post began. “Keith purchased Alexander’s BBQ back in May 2017 and enjoyed keeping it a staple in the community. He was a hard worker and a great man that will be missed by many. At this time there are no plans to reopen the restaurant.”

Alexander’s BBQ was located in the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, off Patterson Avenue, near the Henrico-Goochland line.

