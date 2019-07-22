× Man found with life-threatening injuries outside Broad Street business

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound outside a West Broad Street business Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 12:28 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of West Broad Street for the report of a person shot,” a Richmond Police spokespersons said. “When police arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The stretch of West Broad Street includes at gas station and a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. It was initially unclear in what location the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.