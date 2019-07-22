Richmond, Va- T. Marie Vandelly has wanted to write her entire life but has only recently been granted the freedom to pursue her dream full-time. T. Marie joined us live this morning to discuss her journey and introduce her novel “Theme Music”.
T. Marie Vandelly – “Theme Music”
