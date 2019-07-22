Heat and Humidity: Highs will be 95-100° Monday

T. Marie Vandelly – “Theme Music”

Posted 12:09 pm, July 22, 2019, by

Richmond, Va- T. Marie Vandelly has wanted to write her entire life but has only recently been granted the freedom to pursue her dream full-time. T. Marie joined us live this morning to discuss her journey and introduce her novel “Theme Music”.

