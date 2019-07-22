Crash snarls Monday morning commute in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — A crash has closed lanes on Powhite Parkway in Richmond.
“All southbound lanes are closed due to a crash,” a VDOT spokesperson said at 9 a.m. “The backup is four miles. Traffic is being detoured to Douglasdale Road.”
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
