Richmond officer during call; suspect in custody
Heat and Humidity: Highs will be 95-100° Monday

Crash snarls Monday morning commute in Richmond

July 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash has closed lanes on Powhite Parkway in Richmond.

“All southbound lanes are closed due to a crash,” a VDOT spokesperson said at 9 a.m. “The backup is four miles. Traffic is being detoured to Douglasdale Road.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

