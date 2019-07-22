Bullet that struck Richmond Police officer may have been accidentally fired, according to Crime Insider sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating whether a gun was accidentally fired during situation Sunday night, according to Crime Insider sources. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which injured a Richmond Police officer, according to those same sources. Richmond Police are expected to make an official update later Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Magnolia Street, at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in response to a disorderly activity call that involved a group of men, according to police.

"[Officers] arrived within minutes and found the males,” Richmond Police Spokesperson Gene Lepley said. “There was some discussions going on. At one point a shot was fired by one of the males and our officer was struck.”

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lepley added.

A person was taken into custody Sunday night for questioning, according to police.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.