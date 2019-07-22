× People hurt, homes damaged in Prince George shootings

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince George are investigating weekend shootings that injured people and damaged homes. Officers were initially called to the 3700 block of Madison Street, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when someone reported hearing gunshots.

“Officers arrived and canvassed the area with negative results. A short time later, Prince George County Police was notified that two gunshot wound victims were in the emergency room at John Randolph Hospital,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “Investigation revealed that these two gunshot victims were related to the shots fired call on Madison Street. Also, damage to residences in the 3700 block of Madison Street was discovered.”

About an hour later, more gunshots were reported along the 3700 block of Robert E. Lee Drive. When officers arrived, they found that bullets struck a house. No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.