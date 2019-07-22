JB Bryan on ‘TOD’ Accounts

Heat and Humidity: Highs will be 95-100° Monday

RICHMOND, Va- If you’re among the 57% of adults who don’t currently have a will or trust, your family is likely headed to probate court. JB Bryan discusses how a ‘Transfer of Death’ account can avoid a legal mess by moving your assets without leaving them in your will. For more information you can visit https://www.jbbryan.com/

