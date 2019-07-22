RICHMOND, Va- If you’re among the 57% of adults who don’t currently have a will or trust, your family is likely headed to probate court. JB Bryan discusses how a ‘Transfer of Death’ account can avoid a legal mess by moving your assets without leaving them in your will. For more information you can visit https://www.jbbryan.com/
JB Bryan on ‘TOD’ Accounts
-
This Method is “FIRE”
-
Financial Matters: Discussing The “Secure Act” with JB Bryan
-
“The Worst Tax”
-
Should couples retire together?
-
Do you Suffer from “Money Paralysis?”
-
-
Parents Making Cents of Student Loans
-
Federal tax advantages for charitable contributions
-
Pros & Cons of Financial Advisors
-
Fund Your Retirement Accounts!
-
Crews stress ‘don’t go alone’ as pools open for holiday weekend
-
-
Inheriting Chaos with Compassion
-
Contractor says shuttered Colortree owes him more than $93,000
-
Richmond oddity shop Rest in Pieces: ‘It’s not just death’