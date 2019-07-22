Track Storms in Virginia

How you can win free tacos for a year

Posted 3:35 pm, July 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — What’s better than Taco Tuesdays? How about free tacos — for a year! Tijuana Flats is awarding free tacos for a year to the winner of its new contest. The restaurant chain is handing out scratch-off cards to every adult customer. Each card is a guaranteed winner.

First Prize: Free tacos for a year. Winners will be able to redeem this prize as one Dos Tacos entrée per week, for a year.
Second Prize: Free catering order. Winners will receive a free catering order of their choice for up to $350 and 25 people.
Third Prize: One free Dos Tacos entrée
Fourth Prize: One free Tijuana Trio appetizer with the purchase of a drink
Fifth Prize: One free dessert with the purchase of a drink
Sixth Prize: $5 off a $25 purchase

You can find more details here.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.