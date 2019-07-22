How you can win free tacos for a year

RICHMOND, Va. — What’s better than Taco Tuesdays? How about free tacos — for a year! Tijuana Flats is awarding free tacos for a year to the winner of its new contest. The restaurant chain is handing out scratch-off cards to every adult customer. Each card is a guaranteed winner.

First Prize: Free tacos for a year. Winners will be able to redeem this prize as one Dos Tacos entrée per week, for a year.

Second Prize: Free catering order. Winners will receive a free catering order of their choice for up to $350 and 25 people.

Third Prize: One free Dos Tacos entrée

Fourth Prize: One free Tijuana Trio appetizer with the purchase of a drink

Fifth Prize: One free dessert with the purchase of a drink

Sixth Prize: $5 off a $25 purchase

You can find more details here.

