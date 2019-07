Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living showed us how to make his Eastern Shore Seafood Boil featuring blue crab, shrimp, and mussels. This dish perfect for a gathering of 6-8 “seafood loving” guests. See Recipe below:

EASTERN SHORE SEAFOOD BOIL

PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 1 HOUR

TOTAL TIME: 1-1/2 HOURS

SERVES: 6-8 GUESTS

INGREDIENTS

16 MINI RED POTATOES, WASHED, LEFT WHOLE, & BOILED UNTIL FORK TENDER

4 FRESH COBS OF CORN, SHUCKED & CUT IN HALF

1 LARGE WHITE ONION, CUT IN FOURTHS

2 LEMONS, CUT IN HALF

1/4 POUND BUTTER

2-3 GALLONS OF FILTERED WATER

1 3OZ BAG ZATARAIN’S BOIL IN A BAG

1/3 CUP OF OLD BAY SEASONING

1 POUND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE LINKS, CUT INTO ¼ THICK COIN SLICES

1 POUNDS ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CUT INTO ¼ THICK COIN SLICES

12 EACH LOCAL BLUE CRABS

2 POUNDS MUSSELS (COOKED)

1 POUND RAW, 21/25 SHELL-ON SHRIMP

2 CUPS CHARDONNAY WINE

1 BUNCH FRESH CURLY PARSLEY

INSTRUCTIONS

PLACE A LARGE STOCK POT ON MEDIUM- HIGH HEAT, ADD ¼ POUND OF BUTTER, ADD SAUSAGES TO THE PAN AND BROWN (NOT FULLY COOKED), NEXT ADD CUT ONIONS AND START TO SEASON YOUR PAN, ONCE ONIONS START TO SOFTEN REMOVE BOTH SAUSAGE AND ONIONS FROM THE PAN

DEGLAZE YOUR PAN WITH WHITE WINE, ADD WATER TO THE POT UNTIL IT REACHES ¾ OF THE WAY OF YOUR POT AND BRING TO A BOIL

ADD BOIL IN A BAG SEASONING, OLD BAY SEASONING, CUT LEMONS (SQUEEZE BEFORE ADDING), & CORN ON THE COB TO BOILING WATER, LET BOIL FOR 15-20 MINUTES (ALLOWING THE CORN TO SOAK IN ALL FLAVORS)

NEXT ADD BLUE CRAB AND BOIL FOR ANOTHER 10-15 MINUTES, LASTLY ADD MUSSELS (DISCARD ANY MUSSELS THAT DO NOT OPEN), POTATOES, AND SHRIMP, ALLOWING THEM TO COOK FOR 5-8 MINUTES

PLACE IN A SERVING BOWL WITH THE BROTH OR DRAIN AND PLACE ON A THICK PAPER LINED TABLE & ENJOY!

DISH CAN BE SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT THE BROT