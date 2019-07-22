× New details released into future of shuttered Thai restaurant space

RICHMOND, Va. — A VCU-area restaurant building won’t stay dormant for long after its longtime tenant closed last month.

Crazy Thai Fusion Restaurant is taking over the former Elephant Thai spot at 1100 W. Cary St., at the corner of Harrison Street.

Elephant Thai closed in June after 15 years at the location. Owner Tosaporn Thongpraiwan still runs an Elephant Thai location at 4401 W. Broad St. between Scott’s Addition and Willow Lawn.

