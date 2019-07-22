Chase Rice to perform at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Country singer Chase Rice will perform during the 2019 Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia. The concert will be free to ticket holders on Friday, October 18, at about 6 p.m. once the golf is done for the day.

"The tournament provides a host of entertaining experiences outside of the competition, so we are excited to bring this musical element to the week," Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld said. "Between the concert, the variety of local food trucks and the unique offerings of our Craft Brew Yard, we have so much to offer outside the ropes."

Rice is best known for his song “Eyes On You.”

Tickets normally cost $35, but are on sale for $17.50 from July 22 - 26. Children under 18 can get in free with a paying adult.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is scheduled for October 17-20 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

