~Beet it~ with Chef CoCo

RICHMOND, Va- Great friend of the show, Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share two fancy recipes featuring beets. Tune in to learn her signature “Bloody Beetrice Cocktails” and Fudgy Beet Brownies”.

Bloody Beetrice Cocktails

4 cups beet juice

Juice of 2 large oranges

1/4 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp ground cloves

2 small pieces of fresh ginger, passed through a garlic press

2 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Unflavored vodka, to taste

Orange wedges, for serving

Baby carrots for garnish

Honey Habanero moonshine, splash

1. Place beet juice in a large container with a tight-fitting lid. Add orange juice, ginger, liquid smoke, spices and Tabasco; shake vigorously. Taste, and adjust for seasoning; the mixture should be quite spicy.

2. Pour 1 part vodka, splash of moonshine and 3 parts Bloody Mary mix over ice in a shaker. Shake well. Pour into glasses. Squeeze a wedge of orange over drink (do not subsequently stir or shake drink), discard used wedge. Garnish with orange slices or baby carrot

Fudgy Beet Brownies

Ingredients

8 ounces boiled and peeled beets about 2 medium beets(pureed)1/2 cup

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup Special Dark cocoa powder

8 ounces dark chocolatechopped or chips

1¼ cups all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/4 cup aquafaba



1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup light brown sugar



1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Line a 9-inch by 9-inch brownie pan with parchment paper or grease pan generously.

3. Whisk oil and cocoa powder together. Over a double boiler, melt 4oz of chocolate, stirring constantly until mixture melts and is smooth. Add melted chocolate to cocoa powder mixture. set aside to cool.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

5. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, gently mix the aquafaba for about 30 seconds. Add vanilla and brown sugar; mix on medium-high until light and airy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed and add beet puree and then slowly add chocolate mixture; mix just until combined. Add flour mixture and again, mix just until combined. Pour batter into prepared pan and smooth top with a rubber spatula. Sprinkle remaining chocolate on top.

6. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs sticking to it. Allow brownies to cool for 5 minutes then transfer with parchment to cooling rack.