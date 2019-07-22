Antoinette Essa surprises physical therapists Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Antoinette Essa surprised the physical therapists at the Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.

For the past 5 months, Essa has been a patient at Sheltering Arms as she heals from knee surgery.

"You guys are so caring for your patients and you want them to heal and get better and get out of here," Essa said. "And we heard that you guys like Panera so we brought gift cards for you all"

Essa even brought a gift card for the office's custodian who she says has always been a positive figure.

