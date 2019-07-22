Track Storms in Virginia

Antoinette Essa surprises physical therapists Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center

Posted 11:30 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52PM, July 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Antoinette Essa surprised the physical therapists at the Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.

For the past 5 months, Essa has been a patient at Sheltering Arms as she heals from knee surgery.

"You guys are so caring for your patients and you want them to heal and get better and get out of here," Essa said. "And we heard that you guys like Panera so we brought gift cards for you all"

Essa even brought a gift card for the office's custodian who she says has always been a positive figure.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.

Watch CBS 6 Gives Mondays on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.