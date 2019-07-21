Officer shot on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Richmond Police officer wounded on the city's Northside Sunday night, according to multiple Crime Insider sources.

Officers were called the 1500 block of Magnolia Street for a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. That is near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Magnolia Street in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

"An officer has been shot," reporter Jon Burkett said. "The extent of his or her injuries is unknown at this hour."

Few details were available, but Burkett said the officer was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Detectives, forensics and members of the ATF are on the scene, according to Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this important local story.