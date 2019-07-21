Police ID man killed in Creighton Court shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said the 21-year-old man shot in Richmond's Creighton Court public housing neighborhood early Sunday morning has died.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a random gunfire report just before 3:50 a.m., according to James Mercante with

Richmond Police Department.

When officers, they found Javonte Mangum, of the 1900 block of Raven Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Mercante said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, officials said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous, police said.