Search for Clarence Nix: Family offers $10,000 reward after church deacon vanishes

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — The family of a mentally disabled man from Emporia who has been missing from five days is offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return.

Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr. said the “investigation and search” for Clarence Nix will continue for a sixth day Monday.

Officials encouraged folks to pick up and post missing person fliers, which are at the sheriff’s office at 174 Uriah Branch Way in Emporia, for the missing 40-year-old church deacon.

“If anyone would like to pick some up to distribute to public places from Richmond, VA to Rocky Mount, NC, (especially the I-95/301 corridors) please feel free to do so,” Jarratt wrote Sunday.

The sheriff noted the signs have been posted in the Emporia and Greensville area, “but there could be places we have missed.”

“Prayers are also welcomed and encouraged!” Jarratt added.

Nix was last seen Wednesday afternoon

The church deacon was last seen headed in the direction of I-95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

Nix is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green striped polo shirt.

Crews grappled with heat exhaustion Saturday during the extreme heat and Jarratt told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil he was doubly worried about Nix.

“Time is running out as far as his safety and well-being,” Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr. said.

Officials stressed Nix is not in any trouble and that his parents are very worried about him.

“He’s never spent a night away from home,” Jarratt said about the “well respected gentleman.”

Additionally, the sheriff said the church deacon helps take care of his parents and they feel lost without him.

“They miss what he does for them and are having a hard time functioning at home without his help,” Jarratt said.

‘Searchers on the highways’

Authorities said the fact that Nix does not have a cellphone nor credit card makes their search more difficult. However, officials said he may have some cash.

Officials expanded the search zone Saturday morning and urged folks to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary.

“If you see anything that looks different or out of place, please contact the sheriffs office,” Jarratt said. “There will be searchers on the highways and road edges so please be aware.”

The Search for Clarence Nix

Deputies have been conducting a manhunt since Wednesday afternoon and law enforcement has used a number of resources, including K-9s, search and rescue, tactical teams and water rescue teams.

In fact, Jarratt said crews have come from as far as Tidewater, Fairfax, Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

Additionally, the county has had resources from Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

There has also been an outpouring of support from local businesses and folks on social media.

“Thank you all for the encouraging words, messages and calls during this search, but please be sure to keep Clarence Nix in your thoughts and prayers that we can locate him and keep his family in your thoughts also,” officials posted on Facebook late Friday.

If anyone has seen Nix or has information that could help investigators, call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!