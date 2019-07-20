2 wounded in Warsaw shooting after report of large crowd at 7-Eleven

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after two people were wounded in a double shooting in Warsaw early Saturday morning.

It all started when deputies received a call about a large crowd at the 7-Eleven on Richmond Road just before 4 a.m.

However, officials said that when deputies showed up the crowd, which officials said was from a “large party from an adjacent county,” took off.

“While still on scene, deputies became aware of a shooting nearby in the area of Historyland Highway near Islington Road,” Richmond County Sheriff Steve Smith said.

When deputies arrived they found a crashed vehicle and two people suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were medflighted to an area hospital. At last check there was no word on their conditions.

Smith said the sheriff’s office is investigating with the aid of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been at the 7-Eleven in Warsaw between 3 and 4:30 a.m. is urged to call 804-333-3611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 804-333-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest in this case can lead up to a $1,000 reward.